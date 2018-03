Vaccine & Microchip Clinic

OPEN TO EVERYONE!

Saturday, March 24, 2018

9 AM to NOON

Rabies: $15

Bordetella: $10

Distemper: $10

FVRCP: $10

Microchip: $15

Madison County registration fee for rabies: $10 for spayed/neutered; $30 for NON neutered

CASH OR CHECK ONLY

NO APPOINTMENT NECESSARY

QUESTIONS? Call 618-656-4405