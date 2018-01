Valentine’s Tea for Two Fundraiser

Great Rivers Choral Society Fundraiser

Valentine’s Tea for Two

Bring your sweetheart, daughter, granddaughter, best friend….

Join us for an afternoon of CHORAL ENTERTAINMENT, LITE FARE and FELLOWSHIP

Sunday, February 11, 2018 – 1 to 3 p.m.

Evangelical United Church of Christ

HEGGEMEIER HALL - DOWNSTAIRS

1212 W. Homer M. Adams Parkway

Godfrey, IL

Ticket prices: $35 per couple, $20 per person, $10 per child (3-10)

For tickets call 618-401-1450

Or

Karen Wilson at State Farm

225 Tolle Lane

Godfrey, Illinois

LIMITED TICKETS ONLY 120 TO BE SOLD

GET YOURS SOON!

www.grcs-sing.org