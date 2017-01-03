Valentine’s Tea for Two

Evangelical United Church of Christ 1212 W Homer M Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, Illinois 62035

Great Rivers Choral Society: Fundraiser Valentine’s Tea for Two

Join us for an afternoon of Choral entertainment, lite fare,  and fellowship.

Sunday, February 12, 2017 – 1 to 3 p.m.

Evangelical United Church of Christ

HEGGEMEIER HALL - DOWNSTAIRS

1212 W. Homer M. Adams Parkway

Godfrey, IL

Ticket prices $35 per couple, $20 per person, $10 per child (3-10)

For tickets call 618-401-1450

Or

Karen Wilson at State Farm

225 Tolle Lane

Godfrey, Illinois

LIMITED TICKETS ONLY 120 TO BE SOLD

GET YOURS SOON!

www.grcs-sing.org

Evangelical United Church of Christ 1212 W Homer M Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, Illinois 62035

618-401-1450

