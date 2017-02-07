These activities are geared towards children between the ages of 2 and 6.

Come join us for a jam-packed hour filled with exciting, engaging, and hands on activities your youngster will surely love! We will read stories, move to the music, create beautiful masterpieces, and explore sensory bin materials. There will also be make it/take it items and recipes to utilize at home.

Activities include:

Reading- If You’ll Be My Valentine and Happy Valentine’s Day, Mouse.

Music and Movement- “5 Little Valentines” and “10 Little Valentines”.

Sensory Play- valentine cloud dough, valentine goop, and valentine sensory bins.

Art- tie dyed hearts, love bugs, and heart collage art.