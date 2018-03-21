Vegan Wine Pairing Dinner
Pere Marquette Lodge and Conference Center 13653 Lodge Boulevard, Grafton, Illinois 62037
Vegan Wine Pairing Dinner
Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Starting at 6:30pm
Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center
13653 Lodge Blvd.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-2331
Join us in the Lodge Restaurant for a gourmet dinner party like no other as we challenge our Chef to create delicious dishes without using any animal products – Vegan! We are excited to showcase four courses, which highlight the tastiness of a vegan lifestyle. Take a chance with us! Then sip specialty wines chosen to complement each of the four creative courses as you enjoy the excellent company of Pere Marquette Lodge Wine Club Members. Seats for the dinner are $50 per person and include taxes and gratuity. Choose to stay the night and add two seats to your room reservation for an additional $90. Wine Club Members get an additional 10% off! Does not include room taxes or room reservations. Call 618-786-2331 for details and to make your reservations.
Admission
$50 per person