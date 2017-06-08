Vendor Fair Open to Public!!

A Vendor Fair featuring contractors, electricians, plumbers, carpenters, and more will be held from 5:30 until 9 p.m. at the Wood River VFW Post 2859, 231 E Edwardsville Rd, Wood River on June 8, 2017.

Individuals wanting to find skilled craftsmen for home repairs, home additions, painting, etc. may attend and speak with any of the various vendors.

There will be door prizes and product demonstrations.