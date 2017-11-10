The Cambridge House will be offering a Veterans Breakfast on Friday, November 10th from 7:00am-9:00am at their Maryville location. Any Veteran or military family and their guests are invited to enjoy a free pancake breakfast including sides and refreshments. Reservations are encouraged and may be made by calling 618-288-2211. The Cambridge House of located at 6960 State Route 162 in Maryville.