Veterans Breakfast

to Google Calendar - Veterans Breakfast - 2017-11-10 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Veterans Breakfast - 2017-11-10 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Veterans Breakfast - 2017-11-10 07:00:00 iCalendar - Veterans Breakfast - 2017-11-10 07:00:00

Cambridge House 6960 State Route 162, Maryville, Illinois

The Cambridge House will be offering a Veterans Breakfast on Friday, November 10th from 7:00am-9:00am at their Maryville location.  Any Veteran or military family and their guests are invited to enjoy a free pancake breakfast including sides and refreshments.  Reservations are encouraged and may be made by calling 618-288-2211.  The Cambridge House of located at 6960 State Route 162 in Maryville. 

Info
Cambridge House 6960 State Route 162, Maryville, Illinois View Map
618-288-2211
to Google Calendar - Veterans Breakfast - 2017-11-10 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Veterans Breakfast - 2017-11-10 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Veterans Breakfast - 2017-11-10 07:00:00 iCalendar - Veterans Breakfast - 2017-11-10 07:00:00