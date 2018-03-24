VFW Post 1308 Dinner/Dance Fundraiser

The VFW Post 1308 of Alton is having a Dinner/Dance Fundraiser for the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. It will be held at the VFW Post, 4445 Alton on March 24, 2018. Tickets are $20 per person. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

The Honor flight makes it possible for WWII, Korean and Vietnam Veterans to go to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials that re in their honor. The day trip is provided free of charge to the veteran in honor of his/her service to our country. Trained volunteer guardians provide assistance and accompany the veterans on their flight. Guardians are responsible for their own expenses. Also top priority is given on every flight to any veteran who has a terminal illness.

Land of Lincoln is establish 501(c)3 non-profit hub of the Honor Flight Network. Volunteers are used in order to accomplish this mission. Applications can be found on www.landoflincolnhonorflight.com