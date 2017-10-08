The Vintage Voices Community Committee has chosen eight sites with ten characters who were influential to Alton's history during the turn of the century. Loretta Williams will portray May Olive Gillham and Diana Kay will join her as Bertha Whitney - both ladies were inspiring teachers. Kerry Miller will portray James M. Maupin - a prominent architect with many historic homes still standing in the Alton area. Gail Drillinger will portray Mrs. Henry Watson - philanthropist who donated the land for Riverfront Park. Adam King will portray Mr. William Luecth, a WWI veteran, while Shawn Williams and Lorenzo Small take on the roles of featured soldiers Capt. Arnold Wilson Cisco and 2nd Lt. George Edward Cisco. Both men were Tuskegee Airmen and highlight a significant piece of American History. David Boase will then take on the role of "historian" as Andrew Carnegie and enlighten visitors about the history of the Library System. Parker Grassle will portray Nick Taneakas, a young drowning victim who reminds us of the powerful forces in Mother Nature and finally, John Meehan portrays Richard Galbaly, a glassblower who represented Illinois Glass at an exhibition in Paris, France.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS TO ENJOY A FALL WALK THROUGH THE BEAUTIFUL AND MAJESTIC ALTON CEMETERY AS ALTON'S RICH HISTORY COMES TO LIFE!

October 7th & 8th - October 14th and 15th from 11:30am to 2:45pm.

A special, non-walking tour will be at Alton Little Theater Friday, October 13th at 5pm (in the auditorium with wine and cheese reception).

Tickets are $15 for Adults, $10 for Students Under 18, $20 for Non-Walking Tour

Tickets are sold through the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau, during ALT's live operator box office and at the main gate.