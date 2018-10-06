Vintage Voices

The 17-year October tradition will continue this year with guided gentle-walking tours in the City Cemetery on October 6th and 7th; 13th and 14th from noon until 3 p.m. Tours will leave from the main gate of the cemetery (Vine & 5th) every 15-minutes, visit 8 stops, and meet 11 actor/docents who portray notable persons from Alton's rich history.

The characters and themes of this year's tours were carefully selected by Director Lee Cox to represent some of the pride she herself feels in being a "hometown" girl who has come to even better appreciate her community through her work with Vintage Voices over the last six years. Knowing that this may be the last year her schedule allows her to coordinate the project she wanted to leave a lasting impression of inspiration for the many loyal visitors who attend the fall fundraiser each year. So, Lee and others are "bringing to life" some entertaining characters in commemoration of some of Alton's finest (and saddest) hours to inspire us all to pick up the mantle of responsibility for making our community a better place to live for all.

The Legacy of Strong Women (Sophie Demuth and Mother Jones) will be portrayed by Loretta Williams; The Legacy of Gentle Strength (and commemoration of Robert Wadlow) will be portrayed by Nick Trapp and Kerry Miller (as Charles Goulding); The Legacy of Love & Literacy will be portrayed by Nadja Kapetanovich and Diana Kay, celebrating the Haskell/Hayner families; The Legacy of Philanthropy will commemorate Dr. Gordon Moore, portrayed by Brant McCance; The Legacy of Life Lessons - Remembering Elijah P. Lovejoy will feature Lief Anderson as Edward Lovejoy and Lorian Warford as Anson B. Platt; the Legacy of Hometown Pride will commemorate Illinois Statehood and Alton's history through the eyes of Don Alonzo Spaulding and be portrayed by Michael Cox; the Legacy of Arts and Culture will feature an homage to ALT Founder, Dorothy Colonius (to be portrayed by Pat Kulish), and the Legacy of Tolerance and Inclusion will celebrate the YWCA's 100th Birthday as seen through the eyes of Mary White Ovington as portrayed by Gail Drillinger.

The cost of Adult tours is $15; students under 18 may attend for $10. Tickets will be available at the Alton Visitor's Center by September 1st and at the main gate of the cemetery at least 30 minutes before the tours begin.

A Non-Walking Brunch will be held at the ALT Showplace on Saturday, October 13th at 10 a.m., catered by My Just Desserts. The cost for the brunch and presentation is $25 and tickets for this event may be purchased through the ALT Box Office at 462-3205 and through the ALT Website by clicking here.

