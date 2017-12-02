Visit with Santa

Haskell Park 1200 Block Of Henry Street, Alton, Illinois 62002

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be making a stop at the Haskell Playhouse on Saturday, December 2nd, from 12:00-2:00 P.M.  

The event is open to all the children in the community.  Parents may take a photograph, or a Polaroid snap shot will be available for a donation of $2.00.

The Lucy Haskell Playhouse Association has been hosting Santa each year since 1997.  They have been busy decorating the Playhouse and getting ready for Santa’s visit, it being one of their favorite events of the year.  

They hope that everyone can drop by to say hello to Santa.  The Playhouse is located at Henry and 12th Streets in Alton.

