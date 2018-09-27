Marquette Catholic Volleyball to host Volley for Music, to benefit Alton Memorial Hospital Music and Memory Program

On Thursday, September 27 the Marquette Catholic regularly scheduled volleyball match vs. Brussels will host “Volley for Music” to benefit the Music and Memory program at Alton Memorial Hospital. The Junior Varsity will play at 6:00 pm followed by the Varsity match at 7 pm at the Marquette gym.

“The girls are very community minded and we wanted to do something to benefit a local organization”, said Marquette Head Coach Sue Heinz. “Many of us have relatives and friends who have had memory related illnesses, so this will be close to the heart of many of our coaches, players and fans. We can help bring awareness, raise money and have fun all at the same time.”

Local legend and Elvis impersonator Steve Davis will be on hand to pose for photos for a small donation and sing the National Anthem. T-shirts will be sold for $10 that night, and fans are encouraged to bring used CD’s from the 1970’s and older or iTunes gift cards to donate to the Music and Memory Program.

For more information please visit www.marquettecatholic.org.