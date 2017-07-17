Volunteer with Heartland Hospice Care

Hospice is a special kind of care designed to provide comfort care as well as spiritual and emotional support for terminally ill [patients and their families.

At Heartland, we depend on our hospice volunteers to help us provide the love, respect, and care our patients and their families need. Some interact directly with patients and families, while others prefer to work behind the scenes in the office setting. As a volunteer, you would help us decide which tasks you are comfortable performing.

The Hospice Volunteer:

Running errands for patients and families

Staying with patients so family members can get a much-needed rest

Reading or providing a comfortable touch

Helping with office support tasks at the agency.

Providing a friendly visit to lift a patient's spirits

Volunteer Services:

Caregiver relief/support

Bedside vigils for patients in their final hours

Veteran volunteer support to patients who are veterans

Gentle touch

Pet Visits

For more information about volunteering, please contact Heartland Hospice at 618-632-0304 or heartland hospice.com/FairviewHeights