Volunteers Needed for Thanksgiving Day Meal Ministry at Community Hope Center

Please call 259-0959, ext. 221 between Oct. 16 & Nov. 17 to volunteer to help deliver or prepare meals for our Thanksgiving Day Dinner Ministry. Please leave your name, phone number and number of people who are coming that day as well as whether you are going to deliver or prepare meals.

We will be accepting the first 35-40 people to deliver and 35 people to prepare meals. You must register ahead of time to volunteer. No walk-in volunteers will be accepted so that we can ensure that everyone who registered will have a job that day.