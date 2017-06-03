Volunteers Needed

Would you like to make a difference in the lives of RiverBend residents and their pets? SNIP Alliance and the RiverBend Pet Food Pantry are looking for volunteers to help us in our mission of providing low cost spay and neuter services and pet food to locals in need.

If you volunteer with SNIP Alliance, you can help out are our monthly clinics where cats and dogs are spayed/neutered! We need volunteers to help with everything from paperwork to watching pets in recovery to discharging patients. It always makes for an interesting day and you can meet some wonderful people!

If you volunteer with the RiverBend Pet Food Pantry you are helping local residents feed their pets! We meet bi-monthly to bag food and supplies and to distribute food. There are several different tasks that need done, and something for everyone! Again, the pantry team is a family and we have a great time while volunteering!

We know there are many different causes out there that need your help, but please consider helping SNIP and/or the pantry. We have the best volunteers and we’d love to add you to that list! Please fill out a volunteer application on our website, snipalliance.org under the how to help tab :)