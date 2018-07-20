Wanted Dead or Alive

The Experts in Mystery Entertainment are now performing live public and private interactive murder mystery dinner shows in Chicago and surrounding areas throughout Illinois. Join us for a night of intrigue, deception, and delicious food in this comedic thriller!

Bring friends or family, discover clues while trading them with other guests, and solve the mystery before the dinner is finished.

-PG-13 rating, Venue is Wheelchair accessible.

-For more information on the show theme and ticket pricing check our website for details.