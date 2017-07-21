Operation: War Dogs Fundraiser - Pet 4 Vet Party

Does your pup have what it takes?

In honor of our War Dogs Fundraiser, LaBest Pet Resort and Spa is having a Pet 4 Vet Party!

We are currently enlisting new recruits to join our War Dog Unit. Our basic training camp isn't for the weak! We'll be taking your pup through a rigorous, all terrain obstacle course to see who's got the strength we need to protect our service men. Recruits will also be trained on seeking out "explosives" in a race to find the hidden grenade! Don't miss this great opportunity to train like our nation’s War Dogs. Everyone will be sent home with their own specially made MRE goody bag and enlistment photo!

This is our second year fundraising for Operation: War Dogs and we had a very successful first year. This year we are striving to double our total from last year. A portion of this party's proceeds will be donated to The United States War Dogs Association! We are also asking for donations of leashes, collars, toys and bedding.

Our parties book up quickly so please have your pup enlisted and prepaid by July 17. This event is $12.95 (additional to daycare). We ask that guests arrive no later than 9 a.m.

For more information you can call us at (618) 692-6399 or visit our website at labestinc.net.