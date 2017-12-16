Watershed Nature Center

1591 Tower Avenue, P.O. Box 843, Edwardsville, IL 62025

Local Contact: Aya Laird, Administrative Program Coordinator, 618-692-7578, info@watershednc.org

Release Date: 3/15/17

Event Date:

12/16/17 at 8:00 AM Christmas Bird Count,

2/10/18 from 2 - 4 PM Great Backyard Bird Count - Info Session,

2/17/18 from 2 - 4 PM - Great Backyard Bird Count - Watch

Event: Birding at the Shed

Description: The Watershed Nature Center has an established history of providing an exceptional habitat for local bird - attracting birders young and old to the trails. Long time volunteer, Ginger McCall, was thrilled to help realize the dream of her late partner, Jack, in 2017, when we completed our Bird Blind and Bubbler. Jack was a citizen scientist before it was trendy - leading Bird Walks and recording data for many years. Russ Reed, Nature Preserve Board Member, had taken over leading our bird programming.

Every year we host the Great BackYard Bird Count, Christmas Bird Count, and many Bird Walks through migration season. We have partnered with the Cornell Lab in our citizen science efforts to help track and understand trends in bird population data in our region. Some birds seen in 2017 were, the Bald Eagle, Black-bellied Whistling Duck, Cooper's Hawk, and more common species, like Kestrels, ducks, and woodpeckers.

For events visit www.watershednaturecenter.org.