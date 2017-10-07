The Wee Trio: Unconventional Jazz

The Wee Trio burst onto the scene in 2008 with their release “Capitol Diner, Vol. 1,” which received international attention and was considered one of the top 10 albums of the year by The San Francisco Chronicle, Boston’s Patriot Ledger and All About Jazz. The trio, which calls both Nashville and New York City home, tours around the world. With James Westfall on vibraphone, Jared Schonig on drums and SIUE’s own Dan Loomis, BA in Music ’02 and Chancellor’s Scholar, The Wee Trio is making a name for themselves. Don’t miss this exciting and innovative group with the added bonus of our SIUE jazz faculty opening the show!

“The Wee Trio is the kind of band that undermines conventional expectations of what a jazz group is, besides being outstanding musicians . . . one of the few jazz bands that started out with as much love for Nirvana as Monk.”

-Marcus Crowder, The Sacramento Bee