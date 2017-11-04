When We First Met (Comedy Improv)

Saturday, November 04, 2017

7:00pm to 9:00pm

Jacoby Arts Center

627 E. Broadway

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 462-5222

Imagine THE DATING GAME meets WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? That's the best way to describe what Ed Reggi and his Paper Slip Theatre will present on Saturday, November 4, at 8:00 pm at the Jacoby Arts Center in Alton, Illinois.

WHEN WE FIRST MET one-part high energy, two-parts improv games and a dash of love stories told by the audience. The award-winning Paper Slip cast includes Jamie Pitt, Chris Hartman, Frank Zito, Dustin Massie, DeAnna Massie, and Darrell Barber. Under the direction of the evening's host, Ed Reggi finds real-life stories about dating and falling in love to a whole new comedy experience! Audience members provide all the stories as the evening unfolds into hilarity.

"Imagine if you can turn back the clock and allow everyone to see the exact moment when you met your love? And then imagine if that looked more like a rock opera, or as if Shakespeare or Tina Fey wrote it," explains Paper Slip's artistic director Reggi. "WHEN WE FIRST MET combines the real-life circumstances--falling in love--and invites an audience to become spectators as it all plays out."

Paper Slip Theater is the region's longest-running improvisational theater company. It has been making audiences laugh since 2000. Its' founder and artistic director Ed Reggi is an Emmy award-winning commercial actor, director, screenwriter and producer. "We love performing at Jacoby. It's our third year at this amazing space and we're excited to bring WHEN WE FIRST MET back this Fall to Alton's best theater," says Reggi.

Admission: $10