Wine Festival at Pere Marquette
Pere Marquette Lodge and Conference Center 13653 Lodge Boulevard, Grafton, Illinois 62037
Sunday, November 05, 2017
12:00pm to 4:00pm
(618) 786-2331
Guests will sample dozens of wines from around the world and are challenged to find their favorite at this giant wine tasting event. Participants can enjoy dozens of wines, listen and dance to live music, munch on free appetizers, check out our unique vendors and relish in a day full of wine all for a good cause. Pere Marquette Lodge will be donating a portion of the proceeds from the Wine Festival to the Friends of Pere Marquette State Park Foundation. So what's to ponder? We'll see you there! 21 and up, must have a valid ID to obtain pass. For more info call (618) 786-2331.
Admission
Entry into festival is $15/person
Wine tasting tickets are 2 for $1