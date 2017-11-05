Wine Festival at Pere Marquette

Sunday, November 05, 2017

12:00pm to 4:00pm

Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center

13653 Lodge Blvd.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-2331

Guests will sample dozens of wines from around the world and are challenged to find their favorite at this giant wine tasting event. Participants can enjoy dozens of wines, listen and dance to live music, munch on free appetizers, check out our unique vendors and relish in a day full of wine all for a good cause. Pere Marquette Lodge will be donating a portion of the proceeds from the Wine Festival to the Friends of Pere Marquette State Park Foundation. So what's to ponder? We'll see you there! 21 and up, must have a valid ID to obtain pass. For more info call (618) 786-2331.

Admission

Entry into festival is $15/person

Wine tasting tickets are 2 for $1