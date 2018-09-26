Wine Tasting Event at Bin 51 in Edwardsville to raise money for the Friends of Valley View CemeteryBin 51 Wine and Spirits, 118 N Main St, Edwardsville is hosting a wine tasting event Wednesday, Sept 26, 2018, from 6pm to 9pm to raise money for the Friends of Valley View Cemetery.

The tickets are only $10 and can be purchased at Bin 51, from any FOVVC Board Member, or online thru the Facebook page: Friends of Valley View Cemetery.

You will have the opportunity to taste several fine wines. If you do not like wine, there are 3 draft beers or a variety of bottled beer for purchase.

Bin 51 will have a special discount to purchase bottles of wine, for Friends of Valley View members and friends, who are in attendance.

Not a member --no problem. Membership forms to join as well as RADA knives and Rain Tunnel Cards will be available for purchase.

Raffle tickets ($2 each or 6 for $10) will be sold for a chance to win a Fall silk flowers arrangement, Rada Kitchen Items and Rain Tunnel car wash cards.

You will not need to be present to win but you do need to buy raffle tickets.

FOVVC is a grass roots organization created for the purpose of supporting thru fund raising and service the restoration of the Valley View Cemetery.

The current focus is the renovation of the small entrance building, the completion of section signs and landscaping of 2 tall monuments within the cemetery.

You can join the Friends of Valley View Cemetery by sending your name, address email, phone number and a membership fee of a minimum of $10.00 to the following address: Friends of Valley View Cemetery, P.O. 744, Edwardsville Illinois, 62025 Contact FOVVC at email: friendsofvalleyviewcemetery@gmail.com or send a message thru our Facebook page, Friends of Valley View Cemetery.

You may also contact Jeanne Carter, President of FOVVC at 618-980-9095.