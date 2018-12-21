Winter Concert Series - Rough Shop Holiday Extravaganza

The annual Rough Shop Holiday Extravaganzas has been held in December for over a decade in St. Louis. This year, the show hits the road for the first time making an appearance on the east side of the river. The Wildey Theatre is proud to welcome Rough Shop's five member band along with their ever growing assortment of talented friends as they play a mixture of holiday classics, obscurities and delightful originals.

There are two ticket options.

1) The show in the theatre & pre-show tasting in our event room from 5:45 to 6:45 for $14

2) the show only for $9 starting at 7pm

Please call or visit our website for more information.