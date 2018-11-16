Winter Concert Series - Spanky's Dueling Pianos

The Wildey Theatre brings you two pianos face to face, and two experienced entertainers taking your requests, playing everything from 1940's to Top 40, boy bands to girl bands, country to rock and roll, sock hop to hip hop, Rat Pack to Tupac, and everything in between. Appropriate for all ages, the show is never the same because it's driven by audience requests. Just write down your favorite song or artist on our request slips and the piano players will rock them out.

There are two ticket options.

1) The show in the theatre & pre-show tasting in our event room from 5:45 to 6:45 for $14

2) the show only for $9.starting at 7pm

Please call or visit our website for more information.