Winter Warm Up Workshop

Senior Services Plus 2603 North Rodgers, Alton, Illinois 62002

Madison County Home and Community Education is hosting a Winter Warm Up workshop on February 24th at the Senior Services Plus building in Alton. The day will consist of multiple classes that will teach participants new skills or educate them on specific topics pertaining to gardening, essential oils, or memory health. A full list of classes and their cost can be found on the Madison County Home and Community Education Facebook page or you can email Claudia at dachsandcats@gmail.com

