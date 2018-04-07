Wish Upon A Cure Disney Trivia

Are you ready for Round 3 to test your Disney knowledge?

Come out and support the Relay For Life Riverbend with a Disney themed evening! We encourage dressing up and table decorating.

The doors will open at 6:00 pm with trivia starting promptly at 7:00 pm.

Events throughout the night include cash prizes, 50/50 raffle, heads/tails game, raffle baskets and more!

NEW THIS TIME: We will be accepting tables up to eight players. Tables will be $120 with no drinks, or $200 with unlimited beer/soda. The entire table must be no drinks or with drinks.

If you pre-pay for your table by December 31st, 2017, you will receive your ten mulligans for FREE. Payments after the first of the year will have to purchase mulligans at the event.

This event is all ages-anyone who requires a seat will be counted in the 8 players for your team.

No outside beverages allowed, drinks will be available for purchase.

To register a table, please call the American Cancer Society office at 618 288 2390 or email sheena.whitehead@cancer.org