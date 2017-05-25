The South West Quad City Area of CWU

The South West Quad City Area of Church Women United (CWU) has representation from 19 churches. Monthly meetings are held on the 4th Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at St. John UCC located at 2901 Nameoki Rd. in Granite City.

Church Women United is a movement that brings together women of diverse races, cultures and traditions in closer Christian fellowship, prayer, advocacy and action for peace with justice in the world. CWU has a strong sense of identification with the needs of women, children, and families and seeks ways to provide impacting support. Every four years CWU adopts a quadrennial priority area of concentration to focus its social justice advocacy and action on a special area(s) of need. This priority is embraced by the movement and used to guide CWU’s work at the local, state, and national levels. Our priority this quadrennial is “Building a World Fit for All God’s Children”

We invite any interested woman to consider joining CWU and participating in the many worthwhile projects we support such as Community Care Center, Phoenix Crisis Center, Good Samaritan House, Salvation Army, & Catholic Charities as well as State and National organizations of CWU.

On October 21, 2017, the local Unit will be sponsoring a Women’s Health Fair entitled “Taking Care of Me” at which time those attending will not only encounter informative speakers on matters of health and wellness, but will also be introduced to Church Women United and all they stand for.

Look for more information on this upcoming event in the near future.