Women Empowering Women Kick Off Luncheon Meeting

Women’s Networking Group announces monthly meeting kickoff.

The Alton Chapter of Women Empowering Women (WEW), which has been on hiatus, is announcing a kick off with a luncheon at Post Commons, located at 300 Alby St. in Alton IL. from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.

The goal of the group is to offer support and practical information that empowers, encourages, and inspires professional women. Laura Mattson, organizer of WEW, said she had many professional women in the Riverbend area expressing interest for the group to reunite.

At each lunch session, attendees will have the opportunity to network, swap business and professional leads and needs, while also expanding their professional and personal acumen through presentations being provided by area and regional women with subject expertise to share. Membership is free and open to all business women in the area.

The keynote speaker for the March 6th meeting will be Kathy Weaver, Financial advisor with Investment Planners Inc. and is an investment advisor representative with IPI Wealth Management, a SEC registered investment advisor firm affiliated with Investment Planners. Her presentation is titled “Retirement Saving Challenges for Women”. Kathy has been in the securities industry for over 20 years. She offers wealth advisory services and assists with estate planning strategies for clients. She also holds her life and health insurance licenses.

There is no cost to attend the meeting. Lunch will be available for purchase at Post Commons restaurant. Reservations are appreciated. If you would like to attend, please RSVP to wewillinois@gmail.com include if you will be purchasing lunch with your RSVP for food preparations.

For additional information about Women Empowering Women visit: wewillinois.com