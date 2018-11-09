Women Empowering Women Networking Luncheon

October’s meeting is Tuesday, October 9th, from 11:30 – 1:00pm at Post Commons Coffee House, located at 300 Alby Street in downtown Alton.

There is no cost to attend the meeting.

For those who wish to purchase lunch they can do so at Post Commons. The cost for the meal and a beverage is $10. Reservations are appreciated so I can give the restaurant a head count for food prep.

If you would like to attend send your RSVP to wewillinois@gmail.com, no later than Friday October 5th. Please include if you plan to eat lunch so we can give the restaurant an idea for food prep.

Registration starts at 11:15.

We will start introductions and lunch at 11:40.

The speaker will start at approximately noon. We usually wrap up around 1:00pm.

Our speaker for October’s meeting is Courtney Wright, with Edward Jones. Her topic of discussion is “5 Money Questions for Women”. She did this presentation at the Edwardsville chapter meeting and it was very informational, with tons of very good tips and practices.

Feel free to invite ALL the women in your life that you would like to EMPOWER and ENCOURAGE to be their best.

This is also a great networking opportunity to meet some AMAZING women in our area!

I look forward to meeting everyone!