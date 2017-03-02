Women Empowering Women (WEW)--Greater Alton Chapter

Greater Alton area professional women gather together each month on the first Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch, learning and networking opportunities. This month's presenter is Melissa Meske, who will share professional tips on how you can better improve your effectiveness when working with the media. For more information, contact Martha Morse, business development representative, 1st Mid America Credit Union. 618-258-3168, ext. 1457 or martha.morse@1stmidamerica.org