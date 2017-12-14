Women Empowering Women (WEW) Meeting

Alton, IL… Women’s Networking Group announces networking speaker.

The Alton Chapter of Women Empowering Women (WEW) has announced that Stacy Owens, Director of operations for the Alton Call Center of American Water Resources, will be the speaker for the December WEW meeting. She brings with her 25+ years of experience. Over this time she has worked in several different capacities within American Water including overseeing operations in Lexington KY and Belleville IL. In 2015 she established herself as a professional business coach and change navigator offering customized personal coaching to young professionals. Stacy will be speaking on her own perspective and experience on “Lessons in Loyalty, Leadership and leaving a legacy.” During the meeting, WEW will also be collecting much needed paper products to be donated to Phoenix Crisis Center, a domestic violence center here in the Riverbend area.

The goal of Women Empowering Women (WEW) is to offer support and practical information that empowers, encourages, and inspires professional women. WEW meets monthly and recently moved their meetings to 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Elijah P’s located at 401 Paisa Street in down town Alton.

At each lunch session, attendees will have the opportunity to network, swap business and professional leads and needs, while also expanding their professional and personal acumen through presentations being provided by area and regional women with subject expertise to share. Membership is free and open to all business women in the Riverbend area.

The chapter's next meeting will be held Thursday, December 14th. There is no cost to attend the meeting. Lunch will be available to purchase at Elijah P’s. Reservations are appreciated. If you would like to attend please rsvp to wewillinois@gmail.com by Wednesday December 13th.

For additional information on WEW, please contact Laura Mattson via wewillinois@gmail.com