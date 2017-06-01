The Alton Chapter of Women Empowering Women (WEW) has announced that Laura Kroft, Executive Director for the Phoenix Crisis Center, will be the speaker for the June WEW meeting. The Phoenix Crisis Center is a domestic violence center, helping all with legal and domestic violence issues. Laura will be discussing this topic and sharing resources.

The goal of Women Empowering Women (WEW) is to offer support and practical information that empowers, encourages, and inspires professional women. WEW meets monthly and recently moved their meetings to the first Thursday of each month from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Senior Services Plus, Inc. located at 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. in Alton.

At each lunch session, attendees will have the opportunity to network, swap business and professional leads and needs, while also expanding their professional and personal acumen through presentations being provided by area and regional women with subject expertise to share. Membership is free and open to all business women in the Riverbend area.

The chapter's next meeting will be held Thursday, June 1. There is no cost to attend the meeting. Lunch will be available to purchase at the SSP Grill with proceeds going toward “Feed the Need “ organization.

Reservations are appreciated. If you would like to attend please rsvp to wewillinois@gmail.com by Wednesday May 31, 2017.

For additional information on WEW please contact Laura Mattson via wewillinois@gmail.com