Wood Exhibition - Opening Reception

Wood is all around us. It is in the landscape, the structure of our homes, a form of transportation, furniture, tools, and sculpture. It offers a connection to the beauty and processes of the natural world as well as offering utility.

Please join us for an exhibition of “Wood” on display in the Main Gallery at Jacoby Arts Center in Alton, IL from November 22, 2018 - December 22, 2018. Opening Reception will be November 9, 2018 from 6-8pm. Artwork in the show will be for sale.