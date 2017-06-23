June 23, 24 & 25, 2017 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily at 521 Bird Street, Hannibal, Missouri 63401

Wood Floor Repair & Passive Restoration is a fun and intense, three-day, hands-on learning experience. Students will learn how to completely restore, hardwood tongue & groove flooring in accordance with The Secretary of the Interiors Standards for Rehabilitation.

You will be part of a team restoring a tongue and grooved oak floor that was added to a circa 1840 Greek revival around 1900 and located in the Central Park National Historic District in Hannibal, Missouri.

This is a tuition-based class with a limit of 10 students. You will be working side-by-side all three days with instructor Bob Yapp. Bob is nationally recognized as one of the top experts in hands-on preservation and has restored over 30,000 square feet of historic wood floors of every variety.

This will be an intense, learn-by-doing opportunity. This class is not about aggressively drum sanding wood floors so they look new. Much like fine antiques we want to keep the character defining features and patina of the flooring.

You will learn how to patch bad areas so they don't look patched, passively remove the damaged old finish, remove water and pet stains as well as how to apply a finish. At the end of the three days you will know from beginning to end, how to repair & passively restore any tongue & grooved strip floor. At the completion of the class each student will receive a "Certificate of Completion".

Homeowners, small contractors, preservation staff, preservation commission members, hp students, museum house maintenance staff and historic building owners will all benefit from this hands-on, traditional training event. All skill levels are encouraged to enroll. This is a hands-on workshop so you will be getting dirty. Bring work gloves, eye protection & knee pads.

Tuition for this three-day workshop is $400 and includes morning fresh ground coffee & snacks as well as beverages and lunch. Space is limited to ten students in each session and pre-registration is encouraged to retain a spot in the class.

Inexpensive motels as well as bed & breakfast inns are available for out of town students. For more information or to pre-register call Bob Yapp, 217-474-6052 or yapperman@msn.com