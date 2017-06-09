Wood River Bike Ramble on Friday, June 9, 2017, at 7:00 pm at Roundhouse at Central Park, 633 Wood River Ave., Wood River, IL, 62095.

Parents and children will be able to participate in Wood River's annual Bike Ramble.

The route begins and ends at the Roundhouse. Line up is at 7 p.m. and the ride begins at 7:30 p.m. Directly following the ride the Aquatic Center will be open for swimming.

Register at the Roundhouse or City Hall.

For more information call, (618) 251-3130.

Admission Fee: $3 per person or $6 per family