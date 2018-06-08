Wood River Bike Ramble

Friday, June 8, 2018

Starting at 7:00pm

Roundhouse at Central Park

633 Wood River Ave.

Wood River, IL 62095

Parents and children will be able to participate in Wood River's annual Bike Ramble. The route begins and ends at the Roundhouse. Lineup is at 7 p.m. and the ride begins at 7:30 p.m. Directly following the ride the Aquatic Center will be open for swimming. Register at the Roundhouse or City Hall. For more information call, (618) 251-3130. Admission: Fee: $3 per person or $6 per family