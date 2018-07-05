Wood River Farmers Market

Thursday, July 5, 2018, 4:00pm - 8:00pm

Thursday, July 12, 2018, 4:00pm - 8:00pm

Thursday, July 19, 2018, 4:00pm - 8:00pm

Thursday, July 26, 2018, 4:00pm - 8:00pm

Parking Lot at Madison Avenue

Madison Avenue

Wood River, IL 62095

We hope that you are as excited about the 2018 season as we are! The Market will remain located in the parking lot on 143 and 1st Street. The 2018 market will run from 4pm to Dusk, every Thursday from July 5th into September as long as the weather & crops permit.

Interested in becoming a vendor please contact Stacy Rongey at (618) 877-3433.