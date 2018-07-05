Wood River Farmers Market
Parking Lot at Madison Avenue Madison Avenue, Wood River, Illinois
Thursday, July 5, 2018, 4:00pm - 8:00pm
Thursday, July 12, 2018, 4:00pm - 8:00pm
Thursday, July 19, 2018, 4:00pm - 8:00pm
Thursday, July 26, 2018, 4:00pm - 8:00pm
We hope that you are as excited about the 2018 season as we are! The Market will remain located in the parking lot on 143 and 1st Street. The 2018 market will run from 4pm to Dusk, every Thursday from July 5th into September as long as the weather & crops permit.
Interested in becoming a vendor please contact Stacy Rongey at (618) 877-3433.