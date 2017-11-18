Wood River Museum is have a "Wood River Hospital Open House" on Saturday November 18th from 1 until 4 p.m.

They have pictures of all the babies born there over the years. Ruth Brooks, a volunteer at the museum, said their house burned; she lost all her baby pictures. But, Ruth was able to get copies when they received the pictures from the hospital for the display.

A Wood River Hospital special reunion/open house will be held Saturday, November 18 from 1-4 p.m. for former employees and patients.

They will have artifacts, memorabilia, and pictures including albums of babies born there.

They invite employees to loan pictures and/or items that can be displayed.

Location: 40 West Ferguson, Wood River

Phone: 618-254-1993