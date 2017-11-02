Wood River Public Library Science Club

Join us September through May, the first Thursday of each month from 6:00-7:00, as we embark on a science discovery adventure. Each month we will be learning something new about the world of science. This month we are making SLIME!

The program is designed to help with both science skills and the earth. We will be using common household items, mostly recyclables and up-cycling them in an innovative way that is both art and science.

This monthly program is geared toward all children grades 2nd through 8th. Please check each calendar month’s age restrictions, as some programs may be suitable to all ages.