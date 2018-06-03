Wood River Rotary Color Run/Walk

Sunday, June 3, 2018

Gates open at 8:00am | Starting at 9:00am

Belk Park Golf Course

880 Belk Park Road

Wood River, IL 62095

(618) 251-3115

The Wood River Rotary Club will be hosting it's first Color Run/Walk on June 3 at Belk Park in Wood River, Il. The route will be approximately 3 miles. Registration will begin at 8:00 a.m. with the race starting at 9:00 a.m. and walk starting at 9:30 a.m. To guarantee a t-shirt, you must register by May 20. Those who register after May 20 will get a t-shirt while supplies last.

Entry Fee:

Adults: $25

Kids: $15

Click here to register!

Price will increase by $5 for those who register the day of the race.

Price includes a Color Run t-shirt and a pair of neon sunglasses.

Proceeds support Wood River Parks and Recreation.