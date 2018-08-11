Wood River Triathlon

Saturday, August 11, 2018

Starting at 7:00am

Central Park

Whitelaw Avenue

Wood River, IL 62095

Are you physically fit and up for a challenge? Be a part of the annual Wood River Triathlon. The event will begin with a swim at the Aquatic Center, followed by a bike ride and run through the streets of Wood River. Volunteers are still needed. For more information or to volunteer, call (618) 251-3130.