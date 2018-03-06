Wounded Heart Class
Greater Alton Church 506 East Airline Drive, East Alton, Illinois 62024
A class for women who have experienced the trauma of sexual abuse. Led by women who have been there and have since experienced the joy of healing. Contact Susan Gibbear at (618)580-0460 for more information and to register. Starts on Tuesday, March 6th and will be held at the Greater Alton Church.
