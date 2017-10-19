WRAP (Wellness Recovery Action Plan)

Are you looking for practical ways to make improvements in your daily life?

Are you trying to reach your goals and would like to use an empowering education program with proven results?

WRAP, a ten week recovery educations class, may be just what you are looking for!

WHEN: Thursday, October 12 through December 21; 1:00 p.m. until 3 p.m.

WHERE: 525 Alby Street, Alton, IL 62002

You will discuss: Foundation Principles of Wellness

You will learn: To create your own Individual Wellness Toolbox filled with simple and safe idea to help you feel good and stay well even when the going is difficult.

You will develop. Your own Action Pan to improve health, wellnew and overall satisfaction with live.

Advance Registration Required: Contact Gift of Voice at office@giftofvoice.com or 618-792-2049 to register for this class.

There is no charge for this valuable program.

Sponsors: Gifts of Voice, Madison County Mental Health Board, Salvation Army, Veteran's Assistance Commission (VAC)