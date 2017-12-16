Wreaths Across America
Saturday, December 16, 2017
Starting at 11:00am
This National program began some 15 years ago in a effort Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach our children the value of freedom. All 530 veterans graves in the Alton National Cemetery will be decorated with balsam wreaths for the holiday season. Take part in an emotional ceremony sure to bring both pride and joy to those in attendance. For more information, call (618) 474-2005.