Wreaths Across America

Saturday, December 16, 2017

Starting at 11:00am

National Cemetery

600 Pearl Street

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 465-6676

This National program began some 15 years ago in a effort Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach our children the value of freedom. All 530 veterans graves in the Alton National Cemetery will be decorated with balsam wreaths for the holiday season. Take part in an emotional ceremony sure to bring both pride and joy to those in attendance. For more information, call (618) 474-2005.