Write Your Own Story

On Thursdays from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Main Street Community Center is pleased to work with local author and Center volunteer Pat Hughes to provide this interactive weekly class that works on recording personal memories in the form of stories or essays. Writing materials and prompts are provided weekly.

One time cost of $15 for the binder and $3.00/week drop in fee. Friends Discount members pay only $2.00/class.

For more information on this great class, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.