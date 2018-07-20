Writers of the Riverbend: Mix + Mingle

Writers of the Riverbend will take place on Friday, July 20th from 6-8pm.

Are you a lover of the written word? Come discover your new favorite local author!

This is a FREE mingle event for local authors, artists, and those who love their work. Published or unpublished, all authors, graphic novelists, poets, wordsmiths, ghost writers, editors, creators, and book lovers are welcome. Come connect with new fans, network with other creators, promote your projects, and be a part of the community!

Reserve in advance for a dedicated space to sell and promote your work. It's free!

All preregisters receive a bottomless cup for coffee or tea at the event, sponsored by Maeva's Coffee. Just fill out the form on our site so we can reserve some table space for you!