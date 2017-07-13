Writers & Wannabes Group: First Meetup

Adult writers & wannabes welcome, ages 18 and up. Writers from all genres and mediums, and those who want to be, are all invited to attend--fiction/nonfiction authors, poets, songwriters, freelancers, journalists, PR & marketing professionals, content writers, etc. The intent is to focus on the world of words and how we all can use them better, empowering our messages more effectively.

This group will support the Tri-County area primarily (Jersey, Greene and Calhoun Counties), but anyone who is interested is welcome! The first meetup will discover the level of interest & determine the direction for future meetups.