Yi’s Martial Arts Hosts Open House

Wood River, IL – January 24, 2018 - Yi’s Martial Arts Fitness Academy is hosting an open house with free food and drinks this Saturday, January 27, 2018 from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM at 18 E. Ferguson Ave.

In addition to the free food & soft drinks, there will be Board-Breaking, Games and Activities for Kid's and Adults, Demonstrations in Jujitsu, Tae Kwon Do, Serrada Escrima, Self-Defense, and Door Prizes.

Yi’s Martial Arts Fitness Academy is located in downtown Wood River. They have been involved in the area since 1960. Their children’s classes are specifically designed for kids; when they're engaged and excited, children learn really well. Yi’s also has adult classes, as well as specializes in bully prevention, women's self-defense, family safety, birthday parties, & summer camps. Please call (618) 251-KICK or visit www.altonkarate.com for their current introductory special.