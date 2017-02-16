Yoga for Kids

Art Healing Life Wellness Center 88 S. Main, Glen Carbon, Illinois 62034

Come join us for 45 minutes of yoga, breathing, and mindfulness practices that will have a positive impact on your child. Yoga helps children develop body awareness, learn how to use their bodies in a healthy way, self-regulate through breathing, awareness, meditation and healthy movement, build concentration, and increase their confidence and positive self-image. Engaging in yoga, breathing, and mindfulness practices allows children to connect more deeply with their inner self and develop a closer relationship with the natural world that surrounds them.

These activities are geared towards children of all ages.

This class will be offered from 10:00am-10:45am, 11:00am-11:45am, 4:15pm-5:00pm and 5:15pm-6:00pm.

Facilitated by Stacey Georges

314-706-4567 or zenovateforchange@gmail.com

Registration is required. $6

