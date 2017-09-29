YWCA of Alton Child Enrichment Fundraising Movie

Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater 1 Henry Street, Alton, Illinois 62002

YWCA of Alton Child Enrichment Fundraising Movie: Presenting: Boss Baby (PG), Friday, Sept 29th at the Alton Amphitheatre, Meet and Greet at 6pm, Movie starts at 7:30pm, Admission is FREE! Donations are appreciated! Concessions will have popcorn, candy, and soda for sale!

Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater 1 Henry Street, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Movies
618-465-7774
